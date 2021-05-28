Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $511.00 at Morgan Stanley

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $470.00 to $511.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.26% from the stock’s previous close.

INTU has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $462.08.

INTU stock opened at $432.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $414.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.73. Intuit has a 12 month low of $274.19 and a 12 month high of $445.65. The company has a market capitalization of $118.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

