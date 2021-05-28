Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.550-1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.29 billion-$2.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 9.320-9.370 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Intuit from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuit has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $462.08.

INTU traded up $7.60 on Friday, hitting $439.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,617. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $414.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.73. The firm has a market cap of $120.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.00. Intuit has a 12 month low of $274.19 and a 12 month high of $445.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intuit will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

