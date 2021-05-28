Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 587 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $288,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $163,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,799 shares of company stock valued at $34,090,835. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $805.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $17.64 on Friday, hitting $852.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,930. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $543.03 and a 12 month high of $893.79. The company has a market capitalization of $100.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $831.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $777.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

