Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,694,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,397,000 after purchasing an additional 19,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 21,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.69, for a total transaction of $19,013,149.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,375 shares in the company, valued at $8,115,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total value of $9,045,577.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,927,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,799 shares of company stock worth $34,090,835 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $805.95.

ISRG opened at $834.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.80 billion, a PE ratio of 86.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $831.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $777.79. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $543.03 and a 1 year high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

