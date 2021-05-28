Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 92.5% from the April 29th total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ:ADRE opened at $56.07 on Friday. Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $67.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.10.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%.
About Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund
BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.
Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.