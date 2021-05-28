Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 92.5% from the April 29th total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:ADRE opened at $56.07 on Friday. Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $67.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADRE. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the first quarter worth about $4,771,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 226.5% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 81,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 56,759 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $2,701,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 204.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 39,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 580.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 28,992 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund

BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.

