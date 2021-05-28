Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 3.7% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $27,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 56.4% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $18,273,000. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,217,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $335.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,028,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,318,973. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $228.76 and a 1 year high of $342.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $333.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

