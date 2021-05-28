Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Spire (SR)

Spire (NYSE: SR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/26/2021 – Spire had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $78.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Spire had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $76.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Spire had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $76.00 to $83.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Spire had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $76.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Spire had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $76.00 to $83.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Spire had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $83.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Spire had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $78.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Spire was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Spire Inc. is a public utility company which is engaged in the purchase, retail distribution, sale and marketing of natural gas. Its operating segment consists of Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas and Alabama Gas Corporation. Gas Marketing segment is engaged in the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis. Spire Inc, formerly known as The Laclede Group Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

4/22/2021 – Spire was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Spire Inc. is a public utility company which is engaged in the purchase, retail distribution, sale and marketing of natural gas. Its operating segment consists of Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas and Alabama Gas Corporation. Gas Marketing segment is engaged in the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis. Spire Inc, formerly known as The Laclede Group Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

4/21/2021 – Spire is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Spire had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $78.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Spire was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Spire Inc. is a public utility company which is engaged in the purchase, retail distribution, sale and marketing of natural gas. Its operating segment consists of Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas and Alabama Gas Corporation. Gas Marketing segment is engaged in the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis. Spire Inc, formerly known as The Laclede Group Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

4/15/2021 – Spire had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $70.00 to $76.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Spire is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Spire was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Spire Inc. is a public utility company which is engaged in the purchase, retail distribution, sale and marketing of natural gas. Its operating segment consists of Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas and Alabama Gas Corporation. Gas Marketing segment is engaged in the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis. Spire Inc, formerly known as The Laclede Group Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

4/9/2021 – Spire had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $70.00 to $76.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Spire was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Spire Inc. is a public utility company which is engaged in the purchase, retail distribution, sale and marketing of natural gas. Its operating segment consists of Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas and Alabama Gas Corporation. Gas Marketing segment is engaged in the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis. Spire Inc, formerly known as The Laclede Group Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

4/7/2021 – Spire was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Spire Inc. is a public utility company which is engaged in the purchase, retail distribution, sale and marketing of natural gas. Its operating segment consists of Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas and Alabama Gas Corporation. Gas Marketing segment is engaged in the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis. Spire Inc, formerly known as The Laclede Group Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

NYSE:SR opened at $71.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.40. Spire Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.58 and a 1 year high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.77 million. Spire had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Spire by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after acquiring an additional 16,976 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Spire by 1.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 328,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Spire by 168.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Spire in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Spire by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,584,000 after acquiring an additional 90,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

