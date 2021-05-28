Investors Buy Large Volume of Textron Call Options (NYSE:TXT)

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,060 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,028% compared to the average volume of 94 call options.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $68.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.88. Textron has a 12-month low of $29.77 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Textron will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TXT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upgraded Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $170,775.00. Also, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Textron during the first quarter worth $336,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Textron by 37.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 282,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,826,000 after purchasing an additional 77,586 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Textron by 302.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 88,926 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Textron by 127.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 422,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,669,000 after purchasing an additional 236,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Textron by 12.4% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 151,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,491,000 after purchasing an additional 16,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

