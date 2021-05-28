Investors Purchase High Volume of Innoviva Put Options (NASDAQ:INVA)

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,343 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,483% compared to the average daily volume of 52 put options.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ INVA opened at $13.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 98.04, a quick ratio of 98.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Innoviva has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $15.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.87.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.85. The business had revenue of $85.52 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 47.39% and a net margin of 73.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Innoviva will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Innoviva news, Director George Bickerstaff acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $134,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,977.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Innoviva in the fourth quarter valued at $9,512,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Innoviva by 23.7% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,774,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,208,000 after buying an additional 340,227 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Innoviva by 261.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 286,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 206,953 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Innoviva in the first quarter valued at $2,261,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Innoviva by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,349,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,626,000 after buying an additional 188,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

