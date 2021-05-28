Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Holdings Raised by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $5,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Invitae by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 21,993 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Invitae during the first quarter worth about $2,857,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Invitae by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Invitae during the fourth quarter worth about $60,491,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Invitae by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

NVTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer raised Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Invitae in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

NYSE:NVTA traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $29.23. 92,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,105,358. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Invitae Co. has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $61.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.16. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.89.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Invitae had a negative net margin of 194.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $769,994.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 12,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $533,804.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,360 shares of company stock valued at $6,338,079. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

