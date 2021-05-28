Ipsen’s (IPSEY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ipsen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ipsen presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

IPSEY stock opened at $26.75 on Thursday. Ipsen has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $27.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.33.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.5877 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Ipsen Company Profile

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, female sterility, and early stage breast cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; and Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics.

