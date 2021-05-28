iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $355.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) will report sales of $355.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $372.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $325.04 million. iRobot posted sales of $279.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRobot will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $303.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.04 million. iRobot had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IRBT. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.71.

In other iRobot news, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $171,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,154,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell J. Campanello sold 10,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $1,312,240.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,748,759.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,539 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,466. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 91.0% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 6,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 7.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the first quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 5.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.20. 14,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,454. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.01. iRobot has a one year low of $67.55 and a one year high of $197.40.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

