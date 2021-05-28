iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Wharton Business Group LLC

Wharton Business Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.61. 7,020,900 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.34. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

