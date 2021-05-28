iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Shares Sold by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors owned about 0.06% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRGF. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000.

Shares of LRGF stock opened at $42.59 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 12-month low of $29.64 and a 12-month high of $43.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.34.

