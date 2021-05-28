iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Purchased by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 290,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $29,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLUE. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4,588.9% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 244.0% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

VLUE stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.51. 1,236,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.71. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

