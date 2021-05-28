iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Position Cut by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,864 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of MBB opened at $108.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.40. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $108.10 and a 52-week high of $111.24.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

