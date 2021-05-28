iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 374,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,415 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $83,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $237.56. The stock had a trading volume of 85,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,882. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.47. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $163.99 and a 12-month high of $238.16.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.