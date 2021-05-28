iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Wharton Business Group LLC

Wharton Business Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 5.9% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $75,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $421.97. The company had a trading volume of 90,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,486,916. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $417.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $389.23. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $296.49 and a 12-month high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

