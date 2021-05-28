iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 17.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 862,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 179,089 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 1.2% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $93,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,183,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,453 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,614,000 after buying an additional 1,087,206 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,426,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,684,000 after buying an additional 126,693 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,191,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,125,000 after buying an additional 971,586 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $112.53. 105,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,815,632. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.59. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.03 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

