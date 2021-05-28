Itaú Unibanco Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ITUB)

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 74,880 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 530% compared to the typical volume of 11,885 call options.

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. Itaú Unibanco has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 11.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 15,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 27,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 14,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 54,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 57,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Grupo Santander lowered Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

