ITT (NYSE:ITT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.800-4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.68 billion-$2.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.65 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITT shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Gordon Haskett restated a hold rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of ITT in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ITT presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.63.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $93.41 on Friday. ITT has a 12 month low of $52.61 and a 12 month high of $101.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.52.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.34 million. ITT had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ITT will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $265,209.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

