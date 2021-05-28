Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $27.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.89% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ituran provides location-based services, consisting predominantly of stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, as well as wireless communications products used in connection with its location-based services and various other applications. Ituran offers mobile asset location, Stolen Vehicle Recovery, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security, and radio frequency identification products for various purposes including automatic meter reading, electronic toll collection and homeland security applications. “

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ituran Location and Control from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Ituran Location and Control stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.13. 132,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,334. The company has a market capitalization of $566.33 million, a P/E ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.53 and its 200 day moving average is $20.45. Ituran Location and Control has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 6.56%. Equities analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 9.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ituran Location and Control (ITRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.