James J. Cotter Living Trust Sells 4,000 Shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $24,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 790,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James J. Cotter Living Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $23,720.00.

On Friday, May 7th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $23,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $23,440.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $23,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 12,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $71,880.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 12,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $72,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $25,640.00.

On Monday, April 5th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $25,320.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $25,320.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $27,240.00.

Shares of RDI opened at $6.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Reading International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $7.64. The stock has a market cap of $138.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.88.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. Reading International had a negative net margin of 80.86% and a negative return on equity of 82.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reading International during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Reading International by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new stake in Reading International during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Reading International by 8.5% in the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Reading International by 32.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the period. 40.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

