Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target Raised to $212.00 at HC Wainwright

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $207.00 to $212.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $192.76.
JAZZ stock opened at $175.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $182.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.91.
In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,712,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $578,800 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.