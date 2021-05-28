Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target Raised to $212.00 at HC Wainwright

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $207.00 to $212.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $192.76.

JAZZ stock opened at $175.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $182.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.91.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,712,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $578,800 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

