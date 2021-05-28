Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Position Boosted by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,059 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,395,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,055,521,000 after purchasing an additional 299,988 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 977,426 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $638,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $94,695,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 524,668 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $175.77 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $182.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.91.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JAZZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.76.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $52,859,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $578,800 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

