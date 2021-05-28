JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.10.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD stock opened at $72.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.25 and a 200-day moving average of $85.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.76. JD.com has a 12 month low of $50.64 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that JD.com will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in shares of JD.com by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 17,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in shares of JD.com by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 22,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,396,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,774,000 after purchasing an additional 59,256 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 37,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter worth $363,739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.