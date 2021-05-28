JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the information services provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.10.
JD stock opened at $72.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.25 and a 200-day moving average of $85.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.76. JD.com has a 12 month low of $50.64 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in shares of JD.com by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 17,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in shares of JD.com by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 22,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,396,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,774,000 after purchasing an additional 59,256 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 37,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter worth $363,739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.
About JD.com
JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration
Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.