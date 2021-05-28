Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.48. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $1.05. The company had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.53 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.29) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.79.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $43.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.91. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $44.07.

In related news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter acquired 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.61 per share, for a total transaction of $75,103.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,103.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $1,182,555.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,408,984.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 325,268 shares of company stock valued at $12,415,246. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

