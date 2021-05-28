Jefferies Financial Group Trims Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Target Price to $135.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ESTC. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Elastic from $175.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elastic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Elastic from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Elastic from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Elastic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.90.

Get Elastic alerts:

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $118.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.92 and a beta of 1.06. Elastic has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $176.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.51.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.47 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 21.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shay Banon sold 79,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $10,566,554.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,527,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,259,590.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $1,714,921.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,034,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 129,468 shares of company stock worth $16,874,165. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,435,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,116,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Elastic by 341.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Elastic by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.