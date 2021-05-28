Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Suzuki Motor Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SZKMY)

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Suzuki Motor in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.65 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Suzuki Motor’s FY2022 earnings at $12.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.04 EPS.

Get Suzuki Motor alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SZKMY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Suzuki Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Suzuki Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Suzuki Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Suzuki Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.00.

Shares of SZKMY opened at $173.00 on Wednesday. Suzuki Motor has a 52-week low of $126.61 and a 52-week high of $225.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.40.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.