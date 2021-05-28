JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) VP Alexander Chatkewitz Sells 5,172 Shares

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $107,422.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,886.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

JBLU stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,820,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,321,754. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.36.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 63.83% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. The firm had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on JBLU. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 284.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

