Jobchain (JOB) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.99 Million

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Jobchain has a total market capitalization of $6.99 million and approximately $222,907.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Jobchain has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One Jobchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00078586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00018961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $315.89 or 0.00897687 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,189.97 or 0.09065145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00090613 BTC.

About Jobchain

Jobchain (JOB) is a coin. It was first traded on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,960,058,293 coins. Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

