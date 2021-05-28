John Leonard Golden Sells 10,000 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Stock

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $628,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,054 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,722.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Leonard Golden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, John Leonard Golden sold 20,000 shares of Athene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,239,200.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, John Leonard Golden sold 20,000 shares of Athene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of Athene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $613,000.00.

Shares of ATH stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,429,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,743. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $63.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.47.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATH shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Athene by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP grew its holdings in Athene by 288.5% during the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 395,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,943,000 after acquiring an additional 293,847 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Athene by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 598,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,181,000 after acquiring an additional 157,421 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Athene during the 1st quarter worth $18,648,000. Finally, Moab Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Athene during the 1st quarter worth $4,319,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

