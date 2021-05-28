Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth about $592,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth about $78,987,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,506,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3,024.9% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 187,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,569,000 after acquiring an additional 181,495 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JLL. Raymond James boosted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Shares of JLL opened at $201.46 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $87.67 and a twelve month high of $211.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total transaction of $520,230.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

