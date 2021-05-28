Jonestrading Begins Coverage on aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE)

Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LIFE. Laidlaw initiated coverage on aTyr Pharma in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.08.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

Shares of aTyr Pharma stock opened at $4.33 on Monday. aTyr Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $8.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average is $4.30. The company has a market cap of $69.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.04.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.17). aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 155.18% and a negative return on equity of 67.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that aTyr Pharma will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other aTyr Pharma news, Director Paul Schimmel purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,502.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Shukla purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $40,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,374.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,552,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 842,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 89,908 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 528.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 213,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 23.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 19,645 shares during the last quarter. 36.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead clinical product candidate is ATYR1923, a selective modulator of NRP2 for the treatment of patients with severe inflammatory lung diseases, including interstitial lung diseases (ILDs) and severe respiratory complications caused by COVID-19.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.