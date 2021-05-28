Joseph F. Fadool Sells 18,000 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Stock

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) VP Joseph F. Fadool sold 18,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $928,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 122,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,301,254.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
BWA stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.48. 18,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.06. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $54.21.
BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,227,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $742,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,383 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at $100,344,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $76,912,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 458.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,724,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,382 shares during the period. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,369,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,500 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.
About BorgWarner
BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.
Featured Story: S&P 500 Index
Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.