Joseph F. Fadool Sells 18,000 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Stock

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) VP Joseph F. Fadool sold 18,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $928,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 122,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,301,254.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BWA stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.48. 18,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.06. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $54.21.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,227,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $742,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,383 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at $100,344,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $76,912,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 458.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,724,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,382 shares during the period. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,369,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,500 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

