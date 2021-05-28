JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €610.00 Price Target for ASML (EPA:ASML)

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been assigned a €610.00 ($717.65) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €650.00 ($764.71) price target on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €620.00 ($729.41) target price on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group set a €525.00 ($617.65) target price on ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €630.00 ($741.18) price target on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €518.00 ($609.41) price target on ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASML has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €561.45 ($660.53).

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.