JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target to $385.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its target price upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $335.00 to $385.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.83% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.63.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

MLM opened at $370.79 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $188.24 and a twelve month high of $383.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5,011.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.