JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,724 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.0% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $47,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM stock opened at $164.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $497.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $90.78 and a 12 month high of $165.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.78 and its 200 day moving average is $140.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.74.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Insiders have sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

