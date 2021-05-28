JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF)

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $152.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.44. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of $96.00 and a 12 month high of $152.99.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) by 307.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,209 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions were worth $5,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

