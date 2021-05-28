JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PBSFY. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

PBSFY opened at $5.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.68. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $5.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.1479 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.71%.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.