Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) shares dropped 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.46 and last traded at $10.46. Approximately 740 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average of $9.60.

