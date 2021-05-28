KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Position Lowered by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,702 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.17% of KAR Auction Services worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,284,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,838,000 after acquiring an additional 473,832 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,542,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,140,000 after acquiring an additional 948,727 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 15.1% in the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 4,336,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,029,000 after acquiring an additional 568,006 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,625,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,477,000 after acquiring an additional 39,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,796,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,050,000 after acquiring an additional 98,611 shares during the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 898.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.55. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.23.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $581.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

