Karyopharm Therapeutics’ (KPTI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KPTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.75.

Shares of KPTI opened at $9.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.26. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $20.99.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 357.73% and a negative net margin of 177.34%. Equities analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jatin Shah purchased 23,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $49,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 920,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,400,683.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 128.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,868,000 after purchasing an additional 955,560 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $877,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

