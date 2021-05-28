Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. It serves the healthcare industry throughout the United States. Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is based in United States. “

KPTI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.26.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.34% and a negative return on equity of 357.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jatin Shah purchased 23,250 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $199,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Garen G. Bohlin purchased 4,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $31,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,528,000 after purchasing an additional 274,658 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 5,363,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,426,000 after purchasing an additional 96,000 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,031,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,822,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,217,000 after purchasing an additional 219,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 128.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,868,000 after purchasing an additional 955,560 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

