KE (NYSE:BEKE) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

KE (NYSE:BEKE) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.40 billion-$3.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.53 billion.

Shares of NYSE:BEKE traded up $1.38 on Friday, hitting $51.87. 227,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,437,873. KE has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion and a PE ratio of 344.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.98 and its 200 day moving average is $60.51.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.96 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 190.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that KE will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BEKE shares. HSBC assumed coverage on KE in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of KE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. 86 Research raised shares of KE from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on KE in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.96.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

