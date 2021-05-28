Kentucky Bancshares (OTCMKTS:KTYB) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KTYB)’s stock price rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.95 and last traded at $38.57. Approximately 3,056 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 7,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.31 and a 200-day moving average of $29.52. The firm has a market cap of $229.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.37.

Kentucky Bancshares (OTCMKTS:KTYB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.47 million for the quarter. Kentucky Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 21.39%.

Kentucky Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Kentucky Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit, safe deposits, interest and noninterest bearing deposits, and time deposits.

