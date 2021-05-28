Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) a €26.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HHFA. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Independent Research set a €20.50 ($24.12) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Warburg Research set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €22.33 ($26.27).

Get Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €21.20 ($24.94) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 29.41. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €13.94 ($16.40) and a one year high of €22.62 ($26.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €20.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of €19.42.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.