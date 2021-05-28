Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €67.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Independent Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.90 ($95.18) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €64.61 ($76.01).

Get Vonovia alerts:

VNA stock opened at €51.24 ($60.28) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €54.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €55.68. Vonovia has a twelve month low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a twelve month high of €62.74 ($73.81). The firm has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion and a PE ratio of 8.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.22.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.