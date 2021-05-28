Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $111.96

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 111.96 ($1.46) and traded as low as GBX 111.60 ($1.46). Kerry Group shares last traded at GBX 112 ($1.46), with a volume of 26,541 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 109.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 111.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.64, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of £198.00 million and a PE ratio of 35.84.

About Kerry Group (LON:KYGA)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.