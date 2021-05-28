Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Trading Up 1.1%

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY)’s share price was up 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $138.73 and last traded at $137.79. Approximately 3,698 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 9,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.27.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KRYAY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kerry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kerry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.701 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from Kerry Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. Kerry Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.09%.

About Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

